NYPD releases video of suspects wanted in at least 3 Manhattan robberies

By CBS New York Team

Suspects sought in Manhattan robbery spree, police say
Suspects sought in Manhattan robbery spree, police say 00:20

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says new video shows the suspects wanted in connection with at least three robberies in Manhattan this month.

Police say two of the robberies happened near West 63rd Street and Broadway. one of the victims was punched in the attack.

In addition, Police say last Friday the suspects punched a 65-year-old man in the back, knocking him to the ground, before taking $300 from him.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

First published on August 16, 2023 / 12:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

