NYPD releases timeline of Alfa Barrie and Garrett Warren's whereabouts prior to their deaths

NEW YORK -- CBS2 is learning more about the moments leading up to the deaths of the two boys who went missing in Harlem and were later found dead in bodies of water.

Police released new information on Wednesday about the investigation.

Investigators provided a timeline they say started on the day the boys were last seen to the days they were found, adding their timeline is based on surveillance video and witness accounts.

"We want to find out exactly what occurred on that river. We owe that to the family for closure, and also to the public as well," NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said.

The NYPD held a news conference about 11-year-old Alfa Barrie and 13-year-old Garrett Warren.

"These are 11- and 13-year-old kids. We believe they are going down there, they wanted to skip rocks, what 11- and 13-year-olds do. They were playing around down there," Essig said.

Investigators say on May 12 at 12:15 p.m. Barrie was dismissed from school. From 3:30 p.m. to 5:55 p.m., Barrie and Warren were seen together. At 6:41 p.m., the boys were seen on video riding a bike and then they met up with a third child.

A few minutes later, the three boys were tracked over the pedestrian foot bridge. Only two were seen climbing the fence. Fourteen minutes later, the third child was seen alone entering a nearby park and two hours later, the third child left the park alone.

"Five minutes later at 9:09 p.m., a 911 call is received from an anonymous male. He states a group of kids approached him, stated two kids were pushing each other and fell in the water," Essig said.

Investigators say they want to know what took place in that 14-minute gap.

"If there is video out there, which we believe there may be, we want to see what happened on it," Essig said.

Police say the boys were reported missing days later. Their families canvassed Harlem with posters trying to find them. The NYPD launched an all-out search, both on the streets and in the water.

Sadly, Warren's body was found on Thursday in the East River and Barrie's body was discovered two days later in the Hudson River.

"If anyone has seen any video or head of any video, please contact us. You are not in trouble for not coming forward in a timely manner," Essig said.

Meanwhile, the boys' mothers are planning funerals.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.