Body of Garrett Warren, 13, found in Harlem River, family says

NEW YORK -- The search for two boys missing since last weekend has taken a tragic turn.

The family of 13-year-old Garrett Warren confirmed Thursday evening that police found their son's body in the Harlem River on Thursday morning.

Chopper 2 was overhead as police boats were searching the water near the Madison Avenue Bridge.

The NYPD said it recovered the body at around 10:15 a.m. Police were searching for 11-year-old Alfa Barrie and Warren, who were last seen together in Harlem late last week.

Missing boys Alfa Barrie, 11, and Garrett Warren, 13 NYPD

Police brought what we now know is Warren's body from where it was found on the Manhattan side of the river to the Harbor Unit on Randalls Island and eventually to the Medical Examiner's Office in Manhattan, where the Warren family identified it as Garrett.

Police say Barrie and Warren were seen together on surveillance video in Harlem on Friday night, and are believed to have been friends. CBS2 heard from police sources that Warren's body showed no signs of trauma and no foul play is suspected at this time.

The NYPD believes it can now narrow its search for Barrie along the river. CBS2 saw several police helicopters and boats pass by. Every search capability is being used, including divers, Sonar and drones.