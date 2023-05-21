Medical examiner: Garrett Warren died by accidental drowning

NEW YORK -- The city's medical examiner has released the cause of death for the missing 13-year-old boy.

Garrett Warren's body was pulled from the Harlem river on Thursday.

The medical examiner says he died by accidental drowning.

Warren went missing over a week ago with his 11-year-old friend Alfa Barrie.

Search crews found Barrie's body on Saturday in the Hudson River at 102nd Street and Riverside Drive.

On Monday at 7:30 a.m., a vigil will be held at Democracy Prep Harlem Middle School for the two boys.