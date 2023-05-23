Alfa Barrie, 11, to be remembered by classmates at Democracy Prep Middle School

NEW YORK -- Honoring a young life cut short, Tuesday 11-year-old Alfa Barrie will be remembered at his school in Harlem.

He's one of two boys whose bodies were pulled from the water after disappearing earlier this month.

A memorial will be held Tuesday for Barrie will be held at Democracy Prep Middle School at 4 p.m. The family will then hold a press conference around 5 p.m., followed by an evening vigil.

Teachers say their classrooms are just not the same without Barrie.

Democracy Prep Middle Schoole share a touching video of Barrie dancing.

Alfa Barrie loved to dance. In this video, you can see Alfa moving swiftly to the beat of the music with his teacher and... Posted by Democracy Prep Public Schools on Monday, May 22, 2023

The post reads, in part, "Alfa was someone who was a huge part of his school community - always lending a helping hand to his classmates and teachers, always showing his care and sweetness to his closest friends and family, and always living life with a smile on his face."

It was a week ago when police said Alfa and his friend, 13-year-old Garrett Warren, accessed the shoreline of the Harlem River through a hole in the fence.

Last Thursday, Garrett's body was found near the Madison Avenue Bridge. This past Saturday, Alfa was found floating in the Hudson River.

"The next step is helping us figure out what was the reason for his death. There are many questions and we would like answers," Ibrahim Diallo, Barrie's brother, said.

At the Futa Islamic Center Monday, the Harlem community was trying to come to terms with Barrie's passing.

"He used to have a beautiful smile. He was a kid who always wanted to have fun. It's very sad seeing him go," one person said.

Diallo shared he and his mother's hearts have been shattered.

"Sad, depressed, there's no feeling that could explain losing your own son," Diallo said. "Inside, I'm really emotional because this is something I've never been through in my life."

Diallo added their family can't stop wondering about the life Barrie would have led.

"He wanted to be the best engineer because he saw this as an avenue not only for himself to get a career, but also as a way to help others," Diallo said.

The medical examiner determined Warren's cause of death was accidental drowning. Barrie's has yet to be determined.