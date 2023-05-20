Body of missing 11-year-old Alfa Barrie found in Hudson River

Family of 13-year-old Garrett Warren wants answers about his death

NEW YORK -- The body of 11-year-old Alfa Barrie, who went missing with another boy last week, was found in the Hudson River on Saturday morning.

An NYPD Harbor Unit team retrieved the body at around 7 a.m. in the water near 102nd Street and Riverside Drive.

Barrie and 13-year-old Garrett Warren were together when they were last seen in Harlem on May 12, according to police.

Authorities pulled Warren's body from the Harlem River on Thursday. The teen's body showed no signs of trauma and no foul play was suspected at the time, police sources told CBS2.

Police believe the boys were friends.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.