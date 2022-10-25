NYPD releases surveillance video showing suspect in stray-bullet shooting of 70-year-old woman in Bed-Stuy

NEW YORK -- Police have released new surveillance video of a suspect involved in Monday's stray-bullet shooting of a 70-year-old woman in Brooklyn.

CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to the woman's cousin who said she's now home recuperating, but she's in a lot of pain and traumatized.

The victim was minding her own business standing in front of a grocery store when she was hit by the stray bullet, the cousin said.

The video shows the person police say they are looking for. The man, who is seen on the footage wearing a black and red jacket, got into an argument with a guy in a yellow hat at around 2 p.m. in front of a deli at 1443 Fulton St., in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of the borough.

Police say the man in black and red pulled out a gun and began firing. Duddridge was told he was aiming for the guy in yellow.

Police say the 70-year-old woman was an innocent bystander, and was standing across the street when she was hit in the left thigh.

She was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

Her cousin spoke for her Tuesday morning.

"She doesn't bother anybody. She was going about her business. She went to the supermarket, she got her stuff, came out, said she felt the hit. She heard the shot, so she put it together that that's what it is," the cousin said, adding when asked how she's doing, "It's painful, of course."

Police say the suspect took off on a blue moped. He's described as in his 20s, wearing a red and black jacket.