NYPD: 70-year-old woman shot, wounded in Bedford-Stuyvesant, suspect not in custody

NEW YORK -- A 70-year-old woman was shot in Brooklyn and officers are searching for the gunman, police said Monday afternoon.

The woman was shot in the leg while standing on the corner of Brooklyn Avenue and Fulton Street at around 2:20 p.m. and taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

She was not the intended target, CBS2's Christina Fan reported.

It was not immediately clear who the shooter was aiming for or what prompted him to open fire.

Police believe the shooter is in his 20s and fled on a blue moped. He was last seen wearing a red and white hoodie, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Meanwhile, people in the area were outraged over another innocent victim being injured.

"I hear about it happening, I see it happening, and it needs to be stopped. The mayor, the governor, the borough president, they need to call a truce with the youth, the gangs, the violence. They have to engage with these kids. That's what they're not doing. They're not coming out and they're not creating a forum, asking these kids what's the problem, how can we help," said Gary Burns, a community advocate.

The people of this community are constantly traumatized by this unnecessary violence. Our prayers are with this senior and her recovery. — Chi Ossé (@OsseChi) October 24, 2022

"The people of this community are constantly traumatized by this unnecessary violence," New York City Council Member Chi Ossé wrote on Twitter.

Ossé has an office on the block where the shooting happened.