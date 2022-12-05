NYPD releases new video in deadly shooting of 14-year-old boy in Fordham Heights

NYPD releases new video of suspects wanted in shooting of 14-year-old boy

NYPD releases new video of suspects wanted in shooting of 14-year-old boy

NEW YORK -- There is new video in the deadly shooting a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx.

The NYPD released footage of the two suspects wanted in Wednesday night's shooting in the Fordham Heights section of the borough.

Police say the suspects walked down Morris Avenue and crossed the street. A witness told police they hid behind a parked car and then ambushed two brothers walking on the sidewalk.

The suspects were seen running away.

The victim died at the hospital. His brother was not hurt.