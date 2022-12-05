Watch CBS News
Local News

NYPD releases new video in deadly shooting of 14-year-old boy in Fordham Heights

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD releases new video of suspects wanted in shooting of 14-year-old boy
NYPD releases new video of suspects wanted in shooting of 14-year-old boy 00:23

NEW YORK -- There is new video in the deadly shooting a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx.

The NYPD released footage of the two suspects wanted in Wednesday night's shooting in the Fordham Heights section of the borough.

Police say the suspects walked down Morris Avenue and crossed the street. A witness told police they hid behind a parked car and then ambushed two brothers walking on the sidewalk.

The suspects were seen running away.

The victim died at the hospital. His brother was not hurt.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 4, 2022 / 7:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.