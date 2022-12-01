14-year-old boy shot and killed in the Bronx, police searching for 2 suspects

NEW YORK -- A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed overnight in the Bronx and police are searching for two suspects.

The gunmen opened fire as the boy and his friend were walking down the street just after 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Fordham Heights section, according to police.

Police are looking for two men who they believe approached the boy and his friend on Morris Avenue before the shooting, CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reported.

The scene was active overnight. Detectives put evidence markers down and photographed the street as they gathered evidence that may lead to information about what happened.

Bullet holes were visible in at least two car windows.

While details of the investigation were slowly being released, police said preliminary evidence shows the gunmen fired multiple times, but only one of the boys was shot.

The 14-year-old was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he died. The two suspects were seen fleeing the area, police said.

It was not immediately clear if the victim and his friend knew the shooters or if it was a random attack.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.