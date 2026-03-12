NYPD to maintain heightened visibility at Jewish institutions after Michigan synagogue attack

The NYPD says its heightened visibility around prominent Jewish religious and cultural locations citywide will continue after the attack at Temple Israel in Michigan.

"The NYPD is tracking the situation in West Bloomfield, Michigan, and we are in touch with our law enforcement partners. Out of an abundance of caution, and given the overall heightened threat environment, we're continuing to deploy high-visibility patrols to Jewish religious and cultural institutions in the city. As always, if you see something, say something, call 1-888-NYC-SAFE," the department shared on a social media account.

Mamdani blasts "horrifying ... act of antisemitic violence"

"The attack on Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan is horrifying. My thoughts are with the congregation and all who are shaken by this act of antisemitic violence. I am continuing to closely monitor the situation," New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani posted on social media.

Gov. Kathy Hochul called the incident "a cowardly act of antisemitic violence. Our Jewish neighbors should never have to fear worshiping in peace."

Hochul said state police would continue their increased patrols at religious sites statewide.

"This is not the time to pull back"

Rabbi Mark Wildes, founder of the Manhattan Jewish Experience, an organization for young Jewish adults, called the attack "shocking."

Wildes said they have a lot of security, including some that are paid and some who have volunteered, and they'll continue to beef up security.

"We have a lot of security. We're taking every possible precaution, ourselves and all other synagogues. These are safe places to go, and we have to stand tall. We cannot bow or cower in fear. This is not the time to pull back," Wildes said.

Heightened tensions amid Iran war

The attack comes amid the war with Iran. Hochul was at Moynihan Train Hall Thursday to highlight heightened security efforts at major transit hubs.

"Amid escalating tensions overseas and as U.S. military operations continue, I am committed to supporting the more than 1,000 members of the National Guard on state active duty protecting train stations, airports, and other critical infrastructure to keep New Yorkers safe," Hochul said.

"We are horrified by the antisemitic attack on Temple Israel in Michigan—and further horrified that this synagogue has an early childcare center and school," Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said.

"Any attack targeting a house of worship is abhorrent. The horrific rise in antisemitism across our country must stop," City Council Speaker Julie Menin said.