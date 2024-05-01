City College of New York switching to remote classes after NYPD arrests protesters. See the statement.

City College of New York going remote after police arrest protesters

NEW YORK -- City College of New York will hold remote classes Wednesday after pro-Palestinian protesters clashed with police.

The school issued a statement late Tuesday night saying, "We are moving all Wednesday classes and work to remote, remaining remote until conditions permit a return to normal business operations. We are also urging all members of our community to stay away from campus."

City College President Vince Boudreau said in the statement the encampment on campus "poses significantly different and heightened challenges" and "has been more contentious and violent than anything we've seen on campus before."

"Most importantly, this is not primarily a CCNY demonstration, and perhaps not primarily a CUNY demonstration. The significant inclusion of un-affiliated external individuals means that we don't have established connections to them," the statement read.

The rising tension comes as police arrested dozens of protesters at Columbia University after students defied the deadline to remove their encampment, and some occupied Hamilton Hall.

City College calls NYPD onto campus

The NYPD took several demonstrators into custody Tuesday, loading them onto a city bus to be taken away for booking.

Overnight, the department shared a video on social media showing officers take down a Palestinian flag and replace it with the American flag, which had previously flown at that location before the protest began.

City College sent a letter to police Tuesday, asking them to respond after students and some people not affiliated with the school refused to leave.

When officers arrived, they saw protesters holding flares under a gothic arch on campus, according to police. The protesters taunted officers, and one protester sprayed an officer with an unknown liquid, police said.

Police did not report any injuries to demonstrators, but the activists told CBS New York they were pushed around.

"We're always peaceful, we're always calm, we're always doing our thing. Then they sent in a group of SRG cops to come push us in and press us for literately doing nothing," protester Abdullah Mulic said. "We were just standing on the sidewalk protesting, which is our first amendment right."

"Just to divest, don't support people who support war. Get money elsewhere, it's simple, it's not too much to ask," said protester Zayd Patel.

The MTA says 1 train service had been suspended at 116th Street because of the demonstrations, but is now back up and running.