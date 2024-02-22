Watch CBS News
NYPD posthumously promotes crossing guard who was struck and killed on the job in Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD crossing guard posthumously promoted to community coordinator
NYPD crossing guard posthumously promoted to community coordinator 00:43

NEW YORK -- A New York City school crossing guard who was struck and killed while on duty in Queens was posthumously promoted Thursday. 

Krystyna Naprawa died last fall after a dump truck hit her at the intersection of Woodhaven Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue.

At Thursday's ceremony, her family accepted certificates promoting her to Community Coordinator.

"Naprawa was a valued member of the NYPD and the 102nd Precinct, where she had served protecting the city's children and community since 2010. Prior to this, she emigrated from Poland to the United States four decades ago to pursue the American Dream," one NYPD official said during the ceremony.

The NYPD also announced changes spurred by her death, including new equipment and updated early training to better protect crossing guards. 

