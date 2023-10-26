Crossing guard Krystyna Naprawa remembered at funeral for devotion to protecting children

Family, friends say final goodbyes to beloved crossing guard who was killed on the job

Family, friends say final goodbyes to beloved crossing guard who was killed on the job

Family, friends say final goodbyes to beloved crossing guard who was killed on the job

NEW YORK -- A funeral was held Thursday for a crossing guard who was struck and killed by a dump truck in Queens last week.

Family and friends told CBS New York she always made sure the students she looked after were safe.

Hundreds of NYPD crossing guards and traffic safety police lined 157th Avenue in front of St. Helen Church to say goodbye to their colleague, 63-year-old Krystyna Naprawa, and to be there for her family.

"It's very sad. It's unbelievable," said Maria Teri of Howard Beach.

"For me, heartbroken. She was a wonderful person. She loved her family. She loved the kids," NYPD crossing guard Rose Charles added.

Police said Naprawa was working her regular shift at the intersection of Woodhaven Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue at around 8 a.m. last Friday. She had just finished helping a group cross the street and was in the crosswalk when she was struck by a dump truck. She died at the scene.

"She gave it her all, sacrificed everything for her work and her job, to make sure there was safe passage for the kids every single day," NYPD Traffic Safety Sgt. Shereen Summa said.

"The role of a school crossing guard has inherent risk. Krystyna knew that all too well. She was actually struck by a car once in her career before, but she went back to work that very same day ... just the kind of person she was," NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban said.

"This is horrific. It's so sad. I mean, she was just doing her job. This is unbelievable. God bless," added Howard Beach resident Marion Palopoli.

READ MORE: Vigil held for school crossing guard struck and killed in Queens crosswalk

Naprawa's devastated family spoke to CBS New York off camera and said she worked as a crossing guard for 13 years. She moved to New York City four decades ago from Poland and built a life in Howard Beach, where she lived with her daughter and son-in-law. She loved to garden and cook.

"She loves cooking, baking. I remember that day, Thursday, I asked her, 'What are we doing for the weekend?' She said, 'I'm gonna make some cookies.' I said, 'I'm not gonna be here Monday, but can you bring me my cookies?' She said, 'Yes, I'm gonna bring it for you on Tuesday.' I'm heartbroken," Charles said.

Local 372, the union that represents crossing guards, is calling for speed bumps to be installed at the Woodhaven Boulevard intersection, and said there should be four crossing guards at that corner, not just one, to ensure everyone's safety and to prevent a tragedy like this from happening again.

Mayor Eric Adams, who also attended the funeral, said he will look into the union's requests.

"My commitment to you today is to put in place real safeguards to save and protect the lives of our school crossing guards," Adams said.

Authorities said the dump truck driver, 39-year-old Hector Yepes, stayed at the scene. He was charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian.