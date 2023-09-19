Watch CBS News
NYPD officers hurt in crash responding to 911 call for robbery in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Two NYPD officers were injured when they lost control of their patrol cruiser responding to a robbery Tuesday in the Bronx, police sources tell CBS New York. 

The crash happened around 10 a.m. near Westchester and Roberts avenues in Pelham Bay. 

The officers were responding to a 911 call for a robbery when they struck a subway pillar, sources say.

They were taken to the hospital with head and neck pain, but are expected to be OK. 

No one else was hurt in the crash. 

