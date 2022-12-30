NYPD officers, EMS help save newborn following home delivery in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police and EMS rushed to a Bronx home to help save a baby following a home delivery.

Two officers arrived to find the baby unconscious, not breathing and without a pulse. They performed CPR and chest compressions before FDNY medics arrived to rush the little boy to the hospital.

That baby is now stable and is expected to be OK.

When seconds count…



A 911 call for a newborn not breathing, brought these @NYPD108Pct officers running. Officer Mollica, a former EMT, began rendering aid & rushed into the back of an arriving @FDNY ambulance.



We’re happy to hear baby & mom are at an area hospital, doing well. pic.twitter.com/5v7ByEIwrz — Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) December 29, 2022

"It's definitely great. This is such a great feeling. I'm just so thankful and so blessed that this was such a great outcoming, and I'm just so happy that everything went well and we were able to perform the way we did and everybody was able to pitch in in some way to make sure everything went well," Officer Joseph Mollica said.

Those officers say it was a team effort, and they're glad to be part of a happy ending.