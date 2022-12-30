Watch CBS News
NYPD officers, EMS help save newborn following home delivery in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police and EMS rushed to a Bronx home to help save a baby following a home delivery.

Two officers arrived to find the baby unconscious, not breathing and without a pulse. They performed CPR and chest compressions before FDNY medics arrived to rush the little boy to the hospital.

That baby is now stable and is expected to be OK.

"It's definitely great. This is such a great feeling. I'm just so thankful and so blessed that this was such a great outcoming, and I'm just so happy that everything went well and we were able to perform the way we did and everybody was able to pitch in in some way to make sure everything went well," Officer Joseph Mollica said.

Those officers say it was a team effort, and they're glad to be part of a happy ending.

