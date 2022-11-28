NYPD officers Brunel Victory, Taufique Bokth honored for daring subway track rescue moments before train arrived

NEW YORK - Two police officers are being honored for saving a man from the subway tracks on Thanksgiving moments before an oncoming train arrived.

As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports, the officer are being hailed as heroes. Mayor Eric Adams said they risked their own lives and acted quickly and bravely when they raced to save a man with seconds to spare.

Bodycam video shows Officer Brunel Victory and Officer Taufique Bokth running to help a 40-year-old man who had fallen onto the tracks in the 116th Street subway on Thanksgiving Day at 4:30 p.m.

"People were crying out for help. As soon as they cry out for help, we noticed someone needed help," Victor said.

"We were concerned about the safety of the person who had just fell onto the tracks," Bokth said.

As the officers approached, the video shows a good Samaritan wearing blue already down on the tracks trying to help the victim. They jump down, grab the man's backpack, and pull him up onto the platform. Then they all scramble back up. Seconds later, the train pulls into the station.

"We knew the train was coming," Victor said. "All we had to do was get him to safety."

A third officer was nearby, and used his medical training to treat the victim until EMS arrived. He was taken to the hospital for back injuries and is expected to be OK.

"A man is alive today and will celebrate his birthday tomorrow because of your actions," Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

Sewell and Adams awarded the officers with a proclamation for their thinking. They're still looking for the good Samaritan.

"Both these officers and a good Samaritan who we're attempting to identify to thank also put their lives on the line for their fellow New Yorker," Adams said.

Last month, Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced they're increasing officer presence on subway platforms, adding 1,200 additional overtime shifts each day. Adams says these two officers were patrolling as part of that initiative.

"They had completed their normal tour of duty. Then were assigned an additional four hours of duty at 116th street," Adams said. "The blue surge in our subway system is working."

The mayor also said officers have recently undergone new training, specifically on how to respond in the subway system and maneuver safely. Adams said this is an example that shows it's working.