Dozens call for charges against NYPD officer involved in confrontation with 19-year-old Tamani Crum in Harlem

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Rally against officer in violent arrest in Harlem
Rally against officer in violent arrest in Harlem 00:54

NEW YORK -- There are calls for the firing of an NYPD officer seen on video hitting a 19-year-old woman during an arrest in Harlem.

Dozens of people gathered at a rally Friday night in Harlem, demanding charges be filed against the detective.

NYPD body cam video shows Tuesday's arrest of 22-year-old Elvin James, wanted in connection with an attempted murder.

READ MORE: NYPD releases bodycam of confrontation between officer and 19-year-old Tamani Crum in Harlem

Investigators say 19-year-old Tamani Crum interfered with the arrest, hitting the officer, who then struck back. Crum fell backward and was taken into custody.

"We're not gonna allow that to happen in our communities. If the police are out here to serve and protect, that's exactly what they gonna do," said Desmond Marrero, with PTP Uptown Revolutionaries. "Nothing justifies a teenager being punched in the face by a grown man."

The Detectives Endowment Association has said it's considering a possible civil suit against Crum for assaulting the officer.

