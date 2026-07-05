NYPD officer shot in Brooklyn after armed man approached unmarked police vehicle, Tisch says

A New York City police officer was shot and wounded early Sunday in Brooklyn, hours after eight people were injured in a Fourth of July shooting in Coney Island.

An 18-year-old male was in custody following the Crown Heights shooting.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said it happened when the suspect approached four officers in an unmarked police vehicle at around 4:14 a.m. on the west side of Nostrand. Ave and St. John's Place.

"That same individual was captured on CCTV video five minutes prior and one block north with a firearm in his hand," Tisch said at a news conference. "Given the lack of body-worm camera in this incident, the circumstances of the approach are still unclear. But we can say that officers exited their vehicle and attempted to engage the armed individual."

Ballistic damage was found on the front and rear windshields of the unmarked car and three officers fired their weapons, according to Tisch.

The suspect was eventually taken down by officers with a stun gun after a foot pursuit to Rogers Ave. and Union St., where a handgun was also recovered.

Detective Robert Karroll, of the NYPD Sex Offender Monitoring Unit, was shot in the back, officials said. He was wearing a bullet-proof vest and suffered a back contusion.

"Detective Karroll serves as part of a unit and is a husband and father of three children," Mayor Zohran Mamdani said. "I want to take this moment to express my gratitude that this incident did not hold more grave consequences, and to Detective Karroll and to every officer who has been safeguarding our city over what has been a busy holiday weekend."

A second officer suffered facial and shoulder contusions, officials said.

Tisch said the officers were deployed as part of the department's July Fourth violence reduction plan after working a 12-hour shift for Sail4th 250 in Lower Manhattan.