8 people, including 4 children, injured in July 4th shooting in Coney Island

At least 8 people were injured in a shooting in Coney Island, New York late on July 4th, police have said.

The NYPD told CBS News they received a 911 call Saturday night reporting multiple people shot at 2929 West 31st St. Officers arrived on scene to 8 individuals with gunshot wounds, who were then transported to multiple hospitals in the area, the NYPD said.

A 21-year-old female is in critical condition, and the other 7 are in stable condition, according to police. 4 of the injured are juveniles, between the ages of 6 and 14.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.