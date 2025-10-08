NYPD officer hurt breaking up stabbing in Chelsea

A New York City police officer was cut on the hand while breaking up a stabbing in Chelsea Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 10:30 a.m. at the corner of 17th Street and Sixth Avenue.

Police said when they got to the scene, they saw a man stabbing another man. The officer was hurt while taking the suspect into custody.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment, along with the officer.

Police said the stabbing may be a case of domestic violence.

The incident took place in front of multiple witnesses.

"I was going to the deli, came out of the deli, saw all of these cops running after some guy. And then they handcuffed him. Then we saw a person coming out, putting them in an ambulance, covered in blood," one witness said.