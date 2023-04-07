NYPD: Queens man, 22, arrested in shooting of rookie Officer Brett Boller

Person of interest taken into custody after Queens officer shot

NEW YORK -- Police say a 22-year-old Queens man was arrested overnight in the shooting of a rookie NYPD officer earlier this week in Jamaica.

"Less than 30 hours after the shooting he was tracked down in the Bronx and arrested. He will now be held to account," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell told reporters Friday morning.

Officer Brett Boller is expected to make a full recovery after being shot in the hip while responding to a call Wednesday.

Cellphone video showed fellow police officers carrying 22-year-old Boller into a police cruiser and making a mad dash to doctors.

"We're very fortunate that he did come out of surgery," Sewell said Thursday. "He is recovering. It will be lengthy, but we expect him to make a full recovery. So we're very thankful for that."

The NYPD said the suspect got into a dispute with someone over a seat on an MTA bus around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He allegedly shoved an officer and ran away, then opened fire when Boller and his partner caught up with him.

Wanted for an Attempted Murder of an NYPD Officer: On Wednesday April 5, 2023, at Approx. 3:20 P.M, in front of 90-22 161stStreet @nypd103pct. A unknown individual shot a NYPD Police Officer causing serious injury. Call 1-800-COP-SHOT (267-7468) or 1-800-577-Tips (8477) pic.twitter.com/R2qyjEQKwK — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) April 6, 2023

Boller is from Hauppauge, Long Island. He graduated from the police academy last December.

"We are devastated here in Hauppauge. Brett was graduate in 2018. He was a three sport athlete, and more than that, he was a leader [who] captained many of teams that he played on," said Hauppauge School District Superintendent Dr. Don Murphy.

His family is understandably shaken, and his community is rallying together.

"He's only 22 years old, he actually went to college and could have chosen a different year but has chosen to become a police officer follow in the footsteps of his dad," said neighbor Maryellen Bartz.

Boller is expected to make a full but lengthy recovery and will likely be in the hospital for a few more days.