NYPD officer accidentally discharges weapon, injuring 2nd officer, bystander, police say

Two people were injured after a New York City police officer accidentally discharged their weapon Thursday, police say.

It happened just before 4:45 p.m. inside the Kingston-Throop Avenues subway station in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

Police did not say how exactly the officer accidentally discharged their weapon, but they say the weapon was never removed from its holster.

According to the NYPD, a fragment of a bullet "came into contact with" a 34-year-old woman and another police officer who was standing nearby.

Police say both officers were on duty and in uniform at the time of the incident.

The second officer and the bystander both suffered minor injuries and were taken to local hospitals, along with the officer who accidentally discharged their weapon, police say.

All three were later released, according to police.

Both officers are now on modified duty as the NYPD's Force Investigation Division looks into the incident, police say.