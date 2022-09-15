NYPD receives 1,000 new bullet-resistant vests

NEW YORK -- NYPD detectives are getting more protection.

Police officials announced Wednesday they have 1,000 more new bullet-resistant vests.

The new vests are slimmer and lighter than regular ones and will be more comfortable for detectives who often wear suit jackets.

It's part of an initiative started after the in-the-line-of-duty death of Det. Brian Simonsen three years ago. He was not wearing a vest and was accidentally shot by fellow officers while responding to a robbery in Queens.