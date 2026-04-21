NYPD narcotics dog that ingested fentanyl on the job saved by Narcan, detective says

An NYPD narcotics canine is back on the job after a near-death experience during a drug bust.

Here's what happened to Mulk

Mulk is a very good girl who is very good at her job. CBS News New York recently got to see her practice her drug-sniffing skills at the police canine training facility in Brooklyn. Alongside her, as always, was her partner, Det. Katherine Gill.

"She loves to go to work. I think she's the hardest-working detective we have some days," Gill said. "We are together 24 hours a day, seven days a week. She's with me more than my children, honestly."

Mulk, an NYPD narcotics dog, ingested fentanyl while on the job and was saved after her partner administered Narcan. CBS News New York

The pair were working a drug bust earlier this month, when DEA and NYPD investigators followed Mulk's nose to more than 40 kilos of fentanyl hidden in apartments in the Bronx and Manhattan.

"It wasn't until we got back to the precinct that I checked on her, offered her some water, and that's when I realized we were in trouble," Gill said.

Narcan saved Mulk's life, her partner says

The detective said Mulk's pupils were like pinpoints, she couldn't walk, and wasn't responding to her commands. So the detective made the snap decision to administer Narcan.

Gill explained how Narcan was given to Mulk, saying, "You take her snout and I would hold her nose shut with one thumb, administer in this one. Then we switch, and I hold it shut on this side, and give her the Narcan on this side."

She said the life came back to Mulk's eyes within five minutes.

It's unclear how Mulk ingested the fentanyl during the takedown. Since it was powder, she could have inhaled it or ingested it through her paws.

"If I hadn't gotten out of the truck and gone to check on her, who knows what would have happened to her," Gill said.

Gill was able to save her partner's life by following her own animal instincts.