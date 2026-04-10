3 fentanyl packaging mills across NYC dismantled in DEA bust, feds say

The Drug Enforcement Administration announced the bust of three fentanyl packaging mills in New York City on Friday.

The multi-borough operation happened over the course of six hours Wednesday.

Roughly 90 pounds of fentanyl seized

Officials said the three mills were each operating independently within three miles of one another – two in the Bronx and one in Manhattan's Washington Heights.

"They're in apartment buildings. They're in homes," said Christopher Roberts, DEA New York Special Agent in Charge of the Task Force Division. "They're exposing the residents, children within these neighborhoods, within these buildings to these deadly chemicals."

A total of more than 40 kilograms, or roughly 90 pounds, of fentanyl was seized, federal officials said. It has a street value of $7.5 million. Investigators also found loaded guns and tens of thousands of dollars in cash.

Special narcotics prosecutor Bridget Brennan said one apartment had all of the equipment necessary to package fentanyl.

"It had blenders, coffee grinders, stamps for identifying the fentanyl with all kinds of designs," she said. "The stamp names include 'war zone' and the word 'Taliban' underneath a picture of an assault rifle."

One operation was located down the street from two schools and the Bronx Zoo.

"It's incalculable the number of people that 90 pounds of fentanyl could harm," Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said.

During one of the drug busts in the Bronx, officials said an NYPD narcotics detection dog named Mulk displayed symptoms of fentanyl exposure. CBS News New York

8 arrested in operation

During one of the drug busts in the Bronx, officials said an NYPD narcotics detection dog named Mulk displayed symptoms of fentanyl exposure.

"[Mulk's] pupils had dilated. The dog was a little lethargic and ... was dragging its back leg as it was walking," NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said.

The dog was treated with two doses of Narcan and is now back to full energy.

Eight people were arrested.

Federal officials said they're now looking into whether these mills were connected to bigger drug trafficking operations. They said their ultimate goal is to keep overdose deaths down.