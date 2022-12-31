Watch CBS News
NYPD: Man stabbed in Times Square, suspect on the run

NEW YORK -- A man was stabbed Saturday morning in Times Square, according to police.

It happened at around 11 a.m. near Seventh Avenue and West 40th Street. 

Police identified the victim as a man in his 20s who was stabbed multiple times. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. 

Police are looking for a suspect described as a man in his 20s who was wearing a black jacket, black pants and white sneakers, and carrying a red bag. 

Police said he fled on Seventh Avenue. 

December 31, 2022 / 1:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

