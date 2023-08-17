Watch CBS News
NYPD looking for man on moped seen stealing headphones off people in Manhattan and the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a man seen swiping headphones off people from a moped in Manhattan and the Bronx

Police said the man struck at least three times on the Upper East Side on July 3, but he only got away with one pair of headphones. 

Investigators said the man struck again in the Pelham Parkway section on July 7. 

No one was hurt in any of the incidents. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

First published on August 17, 2023 / 7:31 AM

