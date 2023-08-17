NYPD looking for man on moped seen stealing headphones off people in Manhattan and the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a man seen swiping headphones off people from a moped in Manhattan and the Bronx.

Police said the man struck at least three times on the Upper East Side on July 3, but he only got away with one pair of headphones.

Investigators said the man struck again in the Pelham Parkway section on July 7.

No one was hurt in any of the incidents.

