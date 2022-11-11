NYPD investigating police-involved shooting in Coney Island
NEW YORK -- There was a police-involved shooting in Brooklyn on Thursday night.
Officers shot a man after police say he was threatening to shoot a woman.
The incident happened at about 10:20 p.m. on Neptune Avenue and West 36th Street in Coney Island.
There was no immediate word on the man's condition.
The NYPD is investigating the shooting.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.