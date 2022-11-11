Watch CBS News
Local News

NYPD investigating police-involved shooting in Coney Island

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD investigating police-involved shooting in Coney Island
NYPD investigating police-involved shooting in Coney Island 00:18

NEW YORK -- There was a police-involved shooting in Brooklyn on Thursday night.

Officers shot a man after police say he was threatening to shoot a woman.

The incident happened at about 10:20 p.m. on Neptune Avenue and West 36th Street in Coney Island.

There was no immediate word on the man's condition.

The NYPD is investigating the shooting.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 10, 2022 / 11:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.