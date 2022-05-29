NYPD investigating after shots fired near officers in Arverne section of Queens

Shots fired near NYPD officers in Arverne section of The Rockaways

NEW YORK -- Police say officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect in Queens on Sunday evening.

As CBS2's Thalia Perez reported, no one was shot and investigators say it does not appear the officers were the intended targets. However, a huge police presence was on hand as officers investigated.

The NYPD is investigating exactly what happened in the Arverne section of The Rockaways. They said it's unclear at this point if the shots were intended to be fired at officers.

Police said it happened just after 5 p.m. in the area of Beach 66th Street and Beach Channel Drive.

Surveillance video obtained by CBS2 shows two officers standing on the corner of Beach Channel Drive when shots are fired. It appears that one of the officers returns fire and within less than a minute more officers arrive at the scene.

Police said no one was injured and no arrests have been made.