NYPD: Internal Affairs probing officers' actions while responding to fight involving groups of girls

NEW YORK -- An NYPD officer has been suspended after responding to a fight involving group of girls on Staten Island.

Part of the incident was captured on video.

CBS2 spoke with young witnesses who said cops tried to break up the fight, but added they feel one cop took it too far.

Footage shows an officer repeatedly punching a young girl while teens try to pull her away. The girl is also seen swinging toward the officer.

The video, which surfaced on social media, only shows eight seconds of the melee and does not capture how it started or ended.

The incident happened on Tuesday at around 2:45 p.m. at a bus stop in the area of Willowbrook Road and Forest Avenue in the Port Richmond section of the borough.

Police said officers were responding to a fight that broke out between two groups of girls. According to the NYPD, the officer attempted to place a 14-year-old girl into custody when her 12-year-old sister came up and punched the officer.

The officer then struck back.

One mother who was not there but saw video of the incident spoke out.

"I think it's tragic because we want our children to respect authorities. We want our children to respect the cops. We want the children to think that the cops are supposed to keep us safe. That's the whole thing. We want them to make us feel safe and we're not getting that when the cops come and don't know how to de-escalate the situation," Jamika Glover said.

Last evening, the NYPD became aware of an incident that occurred on Staten Island where officers responded to a fight between a group of youths. The actions of those officers is under investigation by the Internal Affairs Bureau. At this time, one officer has been suspended. pic.twitter.com/hwIuW5p1rj — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 4, 2023

The NYPD tweeted, in part, "The actions of those officers is under investigation by the Internal Affairs Bureau. At this time, one officer has been suspended."

Sources told CBS2 a 14-year-old female was arrested and charged, but it's not clear what the charges were, and a 12-year-old was given a juvenile report.

The NYPD has not released the names of the people involved because they are minors, nor has the department released the name of the suspended officer.

It's not clear if anyone was hurt in the incident.