NYPD hunting for suspect following stabbing inside Target store in Manhattan

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is looking for a man accused of stabbing another man inside a Target store in Manhattan.

Police said it happened just before 2 p.m. on Monday on West 34th Street near Sixth Avenue.

The 33-year-old victim was stabbed in the stomach. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The suspect, believed to be about 30 years old, was seen wearing a grey shirt, black hat and carrying a backpack.

Police said the motive for the attack is unclear.

First published on August 28, 2023 / 4:47 PM

