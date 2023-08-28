NYPD hunting for suspect following stabbing inside Target store in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is looking for a man accused of stabbing another man inside a Target store in Manhattan.

Police said it happened just before 2 p.m. on Monday on West 34th Street near Sixth Avenue.

The 33-year-old victim was stabbed in the stomach. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The suspect, believed to be about 30 years old, was seen wearing a grey shirt, black hat and carrying a backpack.

Police said the motive for the attack is unclear.