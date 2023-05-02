36 names added to NYPD's Hall of Heroes

Family, friends gather in NYPD Hall of Heroes to honor fallen officers

NEW YORK -- Police brass and Mayor Eric Adams joined the families of fallen police officers at the NYPD Hall of Heroes for a somber ceremony Tuesday.

They remembered those who were killed in the line of duty and honored them for their sacrifice and service.

More than 1,000 names are now memorialized on the walls.

Tuesday, 36 more names were added, including detectives Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, who were ambushed in January 2022 while responding to a domestic violence call.

"I can never forget the night the commissioner and I responded to the hospital after losing Mora and Rivera. I think about that over and over again, watching a family witness their entire lives change instantly," Adams said.

The mayor says the city can never forget its heroes.