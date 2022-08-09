Watch CBS News
NYPD: Hadassah Critelli, 11, reported missing in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

11-year-old girl missing in the Bronx
11-year-old girl missing in the Bronx 00:20

NEW YORK - The search is on for a missing 11-year-old girl from the Bronx. 

Hadassah Critelli was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Monday. 

She was on Grand Concourse near Mt. Hope Place in Tremont, about two miles north of her Concourse home. 

Police described her as 5 feet 7 inches tall, wearing a pink sweater and ripped black jeans. 

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on August 9, 2022 / 7:37 AM

