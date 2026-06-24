What to know about the NYPD, FBI raids across NYC during investigation into police bribery allegations

Three separate search warrants were carried out Wednesday as part of a joint NYPD and FBI investigation into alleged corruption within the police department, according to sources.

The raids are part of an ongoing bribery investigation involving current and former members of the NYPD.

The searches stemmed from an investigation into the conduct of former NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey, a source told CBS News.

The probe, involving the department's Internal Affairs Division, is part of an effort by Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch to root out corruption in the agency.

Who is the investigation targeting?

Sources said former NYPD Deputy Commissioner Tarik Sheppard and Manhattan South Bureau Commanding Officer James McCarthy are being investigated on bribery charges.

Searches were executed at both of their residences.

Chopper 2 showed FBI agents at Sheppard's home around 8:30 a.m.

An FBI prescence was seen around the former NYPD spokesperson Tarik Sheppard's home on Wednesday morning, June 24, 2026. Chopper 2

Tisch removed McCarthy, took away his gun and assigned him to desk duty. He has been replaced by Melissa Eger, according to police sources.

Search warrants were also executed on Maddrey's home. Sources said he allegedly received favors in exchange for transfers, assignments and promotions he approved.

NYPD Commissioner Tisch on the investigation

Tisch released a statement Wednesday about the investigation:

"This morning, members of the NYPD's Internal Affairs Bureau and the FBI executed search warrants as part of a criminal investigation being pursued by the NYPD, the FBI, and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. The investigation is ongoing and concerns conduct by former and current members of the NYPD. "When I became Police Commissioner, I promised New Yorkers that under my leadership the NYPD would conduct itself with integrity and that there would be a thorough investigation of any claim that members of service failed to meet that standard."

Mayor Mamdani comments on the corruption crackdown

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani spoke about the investigation during a news conference.

"Any corruption would amount to a serious violation of the responsibility within the NYPD and a breach in public trust," he said. "Commissioner Tisch has already shown a real commitment to cracking down on corruption and ensuring that the public servants in the NYPD are held to higher standards."