FBI, NYPD carry out searches tied to investigation into current and former NYPD officials

The FBI, New York Police Department and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District on New York carried out searches across New York City on Wednesday morning as part of an investigation into the conduct of current and former members of the NYPD.

The searches stemmed from an ongoing probe into the conduct of former NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey, a source told CBS News.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch has prioritized rooting out corruption since taking the lead of the nation's largest police department.

"When I became Police Commissioner, I promised New Yorkers that under my leadership the NYPD would conduct itself with integrity and that there would be a thorough investigation of any claim that members of service failed to meet that standard," Tisch said in a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.