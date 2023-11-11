Watch CBS News
Memorial fundraiser held for NYPD detective killed on the job in 1989

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A memorial fundraiser was held Saturday for an NYPD detective killed on the job in 1989.

Hundreds gathered at the catering hall Antun's in Queens Village to remember Det. Keith L. Williams.

He and another detective were murdered after a prisoner they picked up from Rikers Island broke into a secure locker and found a gun.

Williams was 34 years old.

His widow started a scholarship fund in his name to help young people.

Mayor Eric Adams spoke about being a police officer at the time of Williams' death.

"It really just changed the game on protocols around guns in lockers and just how dangerous people would do anything to harm innocent people," Adams said.

First published on November 11, 2023 / 10:48 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

