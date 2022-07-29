John Miller, NYPD Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence and Counterterrorism, retires
NEW YORK -- There were plenty of cheers and handshakes Friday for Deputy Commissioner John Miller on his last day with the NYPD.
Bagpipes played as Miller walked out of One Police Plaza for the final time as the head of intelligence and counterterrorism.
He announced his retirement in June after spending nearly a decade working with the NYPD under four different administrations.
Miller also spent years as a journalist, including working for CBS News.
