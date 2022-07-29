Watch CBS News
Local News

John Miller, NYPD Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence and Counterterrorism, retires

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Cheers for John Miller on his last day with the NYPD
Cheers for John Miller on his last day with the NYPD 00:31

NEW YORK -- There were plenty of cheers and handshakes Friday for Deputy Commissioner John Miller on his last day with the NYPD.

Bagpipes played as Miller walked out of One Police Plaza for the final time as the head of intelligence and counterterrorism.

He announced his retirement in June after spending nearly a decade working with the NYPD under four different administrations.

Miller also spent years as a journalist, including working for CBS News.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 29, 2022 / 7:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.