John Miller, NYPD Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence and Counterterrorism, retires

Cheers for John Miller on his last day with the NYPD

NEW YORK -- There were plenty of cheers and handshakes Friday for Deputy Commissioner John Miller on his last day with the NYPD.

Bagpipes played as Miller walked out of One Police Plaza for the final time as the head of intelligence and counterterrorism.

Today, Deputy Commissioner John Miller walked out of 1 Police Plaza for the last time. He spent 10 years with the NYPD, working under 4 different administrations as the head of Intelligence, Counterterrorism, and Public Information. We wish him the best in his future endeavors. pic.twitter.com/FFHMFWaovS — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 29, 2022

He announced his retirement in June after spending nearly a decade working with the NYPD under four different administrations.

Miller also spent years as a journalist, including working for CBS News.