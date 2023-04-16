Police watchdog group alleges NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey intervened when retired officer was detained
NEW YORK -- A police watchdog group is recommending disciplinary action for a top NYPD official.
The Civilian Complaint Review Board says Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey intervened after a retired officer was detained in Brownsville.
The retired officer allegedly chased after three teenagers with a gun. He was allowed to leave the precinct without being charged.
The review board is asking for a punishment for Maddrey that includes a maximum of 10 vacation days being taken away.
