Police watchdog group alleges NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey intervened when retired officer was detained

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A police watchdog group is recommending disciplinary action for a top NYPD official.

The Civilian Complaint Review Board says Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey intervened after a retired officer was detained in Brownsville.

The retired officer allegedly chased after three teenagers with a gun. He was allowed to leave the precinct without being charged.

The review board is asking for a punishment for Maddrey that includes a maximum of 10 vacation days being taken away.

