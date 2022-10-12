NYPD celebrates advancement of Hispanic officers: "The department has come a long way over the years"

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

CBS2's Alecia Reid was at a ceremony Tuesday night that honored members of New York's Finest for the exemplary work they do on a daily basis.

The celebration honored the department's Hispanic employees.

"We're now representing more of the city and the diversity of the city," said Capt. Ronald Perez, the executive officer of the 120th Precinct on Staten Island.

"I feel the department has come a long way over the years," Police Academy Sgt. Roy Rodriguez added.

A long way is an understatement. In 1950, only 100 officers identified as Hispanic. In 2022, more than 14,000 are celebrating their heritage.

"From auxiliary to cadets and everything, it's like, wow, we just celebrated with the NYPD that we're Hispanic," said Officer Jennifer Duran of the Central Park Precinct.

One of those being celebrated on Tuesday was Hansel Duran, a 15-year veteran of the NYPD. The 39-year-old has been promoted a number of times and is now captain of the Aviation Unit, something that says is a dream come true.

"I didn't think I would be captain in the Aviation Unit, no," he said.

For Hansel Duran, who celebrated alongside his wife and brother, who are also members of New York's Finest, it was a reminder that anything is possible.

"If you work hard and seek opportunities, it's going to be hard, but anyone can accomplish that," Hansel Duran said.

Everyone in attendance walked out with a sense of pride. The number of Hispanic employees continues to grow.

CBS2 has learned that in the last five years, Dominican-born recruits represent the largest number of new hires.