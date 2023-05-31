Watch CBS News
NYPD helps 8-year-old with terminal illness celebrate birthday

NEW YORK -- An 8-year-old from Queens who has been diagnosed with a terminal illness had a special day Wednesday.

The NYPD helped little Elien celebrate his birthday at his school.

He got a ride in some of the NYPD cars and was treated to bubbles, face painting and a bouncy house at the Pioneer Academy.

His teacher says they wanted to give him the biggest party they could.

