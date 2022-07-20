Watch CBS News
Crime

Nylah Frazier indicted in Long Island crash that killed 19-year-old Kurtis Caesar, 17-year-old Amanda Arguinzoni

By Jennifer McLogan

/ CBS New York

Driver indicted in Long Island crash that killed 2 teenage passengers
Driver indicted in Long Island crash that killed 2 teenage passengers 02:23

WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- The driver involved in a crash on Long Island that killed two teenage passengers is now facing charges.

CBS2's Jennifer McLogan was in court Wednesday and spoke to the victims' grieving families.

"He texted me [at] 11:29 that night, 'Mom, I'm coming home,'" said Nadia Wynter Baylis.

But her 19-year-old son, Kurtis Caesar, known as C.J., and his 17-year-old girlfriend, Amanda Arguinzoni, never made it home to their parents and siblings.

"I see what my kids are going through, my wife is going through, the family ... They asked for her, texting her, when is she coming back?" Amanda's father, Pedro Arguinzoni, said.

They were blocks from home, passengers in the back seat, when the car smashed into a parked nursery truck on Westminster Road in West Hempstead. Eighteen-year-old Nylah Frazier was behind the wheel.

"She is alleged to have been going over 100 miles an hour," Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said.

Nine months later, Frazier was indicted on manslaughter and assault charges. She was a neighbor and school friend of both victims.

"It was right after she blew through the red light that she hit the parked dump truck," Donnelly said.

Frazier's attorney says he awaits proof of the speed of her vehicle, saying her luxury SUV brand has had recalls with acceleration problems.

"The female passenger was her best friend growing up, so she feels tremendous, tremendous remorse," defense attorney Marc Gann said.

The victims' families say their grief is all-consuming.

"Every time I close my eyes, I see him. This is not the way, I'm [not] supposed to bury my son. He was supposed to bury me," Wynter Baylis said.

"She wanted to help everyone ... She was loving, sweet ... cheerleader," Amanda's mother, Ruby Hernandez, said.

Both were honor students and musicians.

"The home feels empty. I just see her everywhere, but she's not there," said Amanda's cousin.

"I have to try to live for my other kids," Wynter Baylis said.

It's alleged Frazier was speeding out of anger over a break-up with her boyfriend.

Frazier, now a community college student who works in a medical office, pleaded not guilty. If convicted, she faces 15 years behind bars.

Jennifer McLogan
jennifer-mclogan.png

During her decades-long career, Jennifer McLogan has been recognized for her coverage of breaking news and live reporting on major stories that include the September 11 attacks, Superstorm Sandy, the Gilgo Beach Murders, the Long Island Rail Road massacre, the crash of TWA Flight 800, the Philadelphia Police firebombing of the radical group Move, the Hamptons' Pine Barrens fires, and major snowstorms crippling the Northeast. In sports, she covered Super Bowl XLVI, World Series with both the Yankees and the Mets, NBA finals with Michael Jordan and the death of Arthur Ashe.

First published on July 20, 2022 / 5:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.