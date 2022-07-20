Nylah Frazier indicted in Long Island crash that killed 19-year-old Kurtis Caesar, 17-year-old Amanda Arguinzoni

WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- The driver involved in a crash on Long Island that killed two teenage passengers is now facing charges.

CBS2's Jennifer McLogan was in court Wednesday and spoke to the victims' grieving families.

"He texted me [at] 11:29 that night, 'Mom, I'm coming home,'" said Nadia Wynter Baylis.

But her 19-year-old son, Kurtis Caesar, known as C.J., and his 17-year-old girlfriend, Amanda Arguinzoni, never made it home to their parents and siblings.

"I see what my kids are going through, my wife is going through, the family ... They asked for her, texting her, when is she coming back?" Amanda's father, Pedro Arguinzoni, said.

They were blocks from home, passengers in the back seat, when the car smashed into a parked nursery truck on Westminster Road in West Hempstead. Eighteen-year-old Nylah Frazier was behind the wheel.

"She is alleged to have been going over 100 miles an hour," Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said.

Nine months later, Frazier was indicted on manslaughter and assault charges. She was a neighbor and school friend of both victims.

"It was right after she blew through the red light that she hit the parked dump truck," Donnelly said.

Frazier's attorney says he awaits proof of the speed of her vehicle, saying her luxury SUV brand has had recalls with acceleration problems.

"The female passenger was her best friend growing up, so she feels tremendous, tremendous remorse," defense attorney Marc Gann said.

The victims' families say their grief is all-consuming.

"Every time I close my eyes, I see him. This is not the way, I'm [not] supposed to bury my son. He was supposed to bury me," Wynter Baylis said.

"She wanted to help everyone ... She was loving, sweet ... cheerleader," Amanda's mother, Ruby Hernandez, said.

Both were honor students and musicians.

"The home feels empty. I just see her everywhere, but she's not there," said Amanda's cousin.

"I have to try to live for my other kids," Wynter Baylis said.

It's alleged Frazier was speeding out of anger over a break-up with her boyfriend.

Frazier, now a community college student who works in a medical office, pleaded not guilty. If convicted, she faces 15 years behind bars.