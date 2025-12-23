NYC's top baby names for 2024 revealed

The list is out of the most popular baby names in New York City.

The city's Department of Health says Mia and Noah were the top names for babies in 2024. Of the 65,000 babies born last year, Noah was chosen 722 times, and Mia was picked 422 times.

Liam and Emma, which have led the list since 2016 and 2017, slipped into second place.

Here's the list of 2024's top names for girls:

Mia Emma Sophia Leah Isabella Zoe Olivia Chloe Sofia Esther

Amelia, which had been the sixth most popular girl's name in 2023, slid to 12th in 2024.

Here are 2024's top names for boys.

Noah Liam Ethan David Lucas Jacob Joseph Aiden Dylan (tied for 9th place) Muhammad (tied for 9th place)

The most popular gender-neutral names for 2024 in New York City were:

Angel (f/122, m/58)

Riley (f/37, m/134)

Cameron (f/119, m/64)

Charlie (f/88, m/89)

Jordyn/Jordan (f/120, m/85)

Amari (f/121, m/86)

Remy/Remi (f/120, m/139)

"Every year, our list of the most popular baby names serves as a reminder of who we are as a city and who the next generation of New Yorkers will be," Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Morse said. "We love to see so many little New Yorkers bringing hope and joy into the city. As we enter the new year, we recommit ourselves to creating a New York City where our children can live long, healthy lives."