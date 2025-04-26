NYCRUNS Brooklyn Half Marathon 2025 route map, road closures, start times for Sunday's race
The NYCRuns Brooklyn Experience Half Marathon returns for 2025 tomorrow, which means road closures throughout the borough along the route.
Over 25,000 runners are expected to take part in this year's race in Brooklyn. A record 21,726 runners finished last year.
Here's a guide with what to know for Sunday's race, including the list of street closures, a map of the course and how to track the results.
Route map for 2025 NYCRUNS Brooklyn Half Marathon
Runners will start the race near McCarren Park at the border of Greenpoint and Williamsburg then follow a course to the finish line in Prospect Park. The route takes runners through DUMBO, Downtown Brooklyn and Prospect Heights on the way.
Here is the map of the 2025 route:
When does the half marathon start?
Runners should arrive at the North 12th Street entrance, near the starting line, between 5:15 a.m. and 8 a.m., depending on which wave they are assigned, according to organizers.
The first wave takes off at 7 a.m., followed by wave two at 7:30 a.m., wave three at 8:05 a.m. and wave four at 8:40 a.m.
Half marathon live tracker and results
Live runner tracking is available on the Official NYCRUNS Brooklyn Experience Half Marathon App, which is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play. The app also includes an interactive map of the race.
After the race, results will be posted on the NYCRUNS website here.
Road closures for half marathon
There are many road closures in Brooklyn for the 2025 half marathon on Sunday. According to the city, the following streets will be closed at NYPD's discretion:
Formation:
- Berry Street between North 12th Street and Nassau Avenue
- Nassau Avenue between Berry Street and Lorimer Street/Bedford Avenue
- Lorimer Street between Bedford Avenue and Driggs Avenue
- Driggs Avenue between Lorimer Street and North 12th Street
- North 12th Street between Driggs Avenue and Berry Street
- Bedford Avenue between North 12th Street and Lorimer Street/Nassau Avenue
Route:
- Nassau Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and Lorimer Street
- Manhattan Avenue between Nassau Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue
- Greenpoint Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and Franklin Street
- Franklin Street between Greenpoint Avenue and Kent Avenue
- Kent Avenue between Franklin Street and Williamsburg Street West
- Williamsburg Street West between Kent Avenue and Flushing Avenue
- Flushing Avenue between Williamsburg Street West and Navy Street
- Navy Street between Flushing Avenue and York Street
- York Street between Navy Street and Gold Street
- Gold Street between York Street and Front Street
- Front Street between Gold Street and Old Fulton Street
- Old Fulton Street between Front Street and Cadman Plaza West
- Cadman Plaza West between Old Fulton Street and Montague Street
- Court Street between Montague Street and Joralemon Street
- Joralemon Street between Court Street and Brooklyn Bridge Boulevard/Fulton Street
- Fulton Street between Brooklyn Bridge Boulevard/Joralemon Street and Flatbush Avenue
- Flatbush Avenue between Fulton Street and Grand Army Plaza
- Grand Army Plaza between Flatbush Avenue and Eastern Parkway
- Eastern Parkway between Grand Army Plaza and Brooklyn Avenue
- Flatbush Avenue between Grand Army Plaza and Empire Boulevard
- Ocean Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Parkside Avenue
- Prospect Park: East Drive
- Prospect Park: West Drive
- Prospect Park: Center Drive