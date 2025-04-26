NYCRUNS Brooklyn Half Marathon 2025 route map, road closures, start times for Sunday's race

The NYCRuns Brooklyn Experience Half Marathon returns for 2025 tomorrow, which means road closures throughout the borough along the route.

Over 25,000 runners are expected to take part in this year's race in Brooklyn. A record 21,726 runners finished last year.

Here's a guide with what to know for Sunday's race, including the list of street closures, a map of the course and how to track the results.

Route map for 2025 NYCRUNS Brooklyn Half Marathon

Runners will start the race near McCarren Park at the border of Greenpoint and Williamsburg then follow a course to the finish line in Prospect Park. The route takes runners through DUMBO, Downtown Brooklyn and Prospect Heights on the way.

Here is the map of the 2025 route:

When does the half marathon start?

Runners should arrive at the North 12th Street entrance, near the starting line, between 5:15 a.m. and 8 a.m., depending on which wave they are assigned, according to organizers.

The first wave takes off at 7 a.m., followed by wave two at 7:30 a.m., wave three at 8:05 a.m. and wave four at 8:40 a.m.

Half marathon live tracker and results

Live runner tracking is available on the Official NYCRUNS Brooklyn Experience Half Marathon App, which is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play. The app also includes an interactive map of the race.

After the race, results will be posted on the NYCRUNS website here.

Road closures for half marathon

There are many road closures in Brooklyn for the 2025 half marathon on Sunday. According to the city, the following streets will be closed at NYPD's discretion:

Formation:

Berry Street between North 12th Street and Nassau Avenue

Nassau Avenue between Berry Street and Lorimer Street/Bedford Avenue

Lorimer Street between Bedford Avenue and Driggs Avenue

Driggs Avenue between Lorimer Street and North 12th Street

North 12th Street between Driggs Avenue and Berry Street

Bedford Avenue between North 12th Street and Lorimer Street/Nassau Avenue

Route:

Nassau Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and Lorimer Street

Manhattan Avenue between Nassau Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue

Greenpoint Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and Franklin Street

Franklin Street between Greenpoint Avenue and Kent Avenue

Kent Avenue between Franklin Street and Williamsburg Street West

Williamsburg Street West between Kent Avenue and Flushing Avenue

Flushing Avenue between Williamsburg Street West and Navy Street

Navy Street between Flushing Avenue and York Street

York Street between Navy Street and Gold Street

Gold Street between York Street and Front Street

Front Street between Gold Street and Old Fulton Street

Old Fulton Street between Front Street and Cadman Plaza West

Cadman Plaza West between Old Fulton Street and Montague Street

Court Street between Montague Street and Joralemon Street

Joralemon Street between Court Street and Brooklyn Bridge Boulevard/Fulton Street

Fulton Street between Brooklyn Bridge Boulevard/Joralemon Street and Flatbush Avenue

Flatbush Avenue between Fulton Street and Grand Army Plaza

Grand Army Plaza between Flatbush Avenue and Eastern Parkway

Eastern Parkway between Grand Army Plaza and Brooklyn Avenue

Flatbush Avenue between Grand Army Plaza and Empire Boulevard

Ocean Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Parkside Avenue

Prospect Park: East Drive

Prospect Park: West Drive

Prospect Park: Center Drive