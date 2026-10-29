Steam leak knocks out heat at all 9 buildings at NYCHA's Marcy Houses complex in Brooklyn

Several families were displaced from a NYCHA complex in Brooklyn earlier this week after a steam system ruptured, revealing asbestos.

Hazmat suits, flood lights, and heavy construction were seen outside of the Marcy Houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Thursday after officials said the leak took out heat at all nine buildings and asbestos was found in one.

NYCHA said 23 units were offered to be rehomed, and many more remain without hot water.

"Today is what? Thursday? So now, two days without hot water," a tenant named Rabina said. "We don't know when it's coming back. We're as lost as everyone else up here "

A mobile boiler was being built out to help restore service for 379 units across the complex.

Officials said the steam leak started at building 4. All the windows and window units were later covered with a white tarp.

NYCHA and the Department of Environmental Protection told the local City Council member the filters were being cleaned and the entire air system was being vacuumed.

NYCHA said as of Thursday night, total of seven units had confirmed asbestos, four buildings have had heat restored, and four households were to spend the night at a hotel and one was to stay elsewhere.

Residents said they are glad action is happening fast.

"It's hard for me because I never thinking anything happen, but now they are working hard," resident Milda Rodriguez said.

That said, others said they feel a fix should have happened sooner.

"Our water has been having a lot of issues. Either it's cold or way too hot or, recently, it has even been brown," a resident named Sanaya said.

NYCHA said it will be offering gift cards for meals while that outage continues. City Councilman Chi Osse's office said it has been informed facade cleaning and monitoring will continue throughout the week, with crews working around the clock.