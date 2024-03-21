NYCHA federal monitor faults culture of mismanagement in final report

NEW YORK -- The independent federal monitor who oversees New York City's Housing Authority has issued his final report.

Bart Schwartz was appointed monitor in 2019 after federal investigators found NYCHA management had covered up and lied about squalid living conditions in many of its apartments.

In the report, Schwartz blamed many of the problems on the agency's top managers, saying they failed to find better ways to use resources. He also criticized the agency's habit of reacting to emergencies instead of acting preemptively.

"Lack of funding has historically been offered as the main excuse for NYCHA's failures. However, I have recommended a path forward that is not centered on funding. This is not because NYCHA does not need the money. It is because there are other things it can and should focus on to deliver the services residents need today, not in the future," Schwartz wrote. "Even if NYCHA were to immediately receive the $78 billion it says it needs to make necessary capital repairs, it would take years for these repairs to even begin, let alone be completed. Funding is not the worst of NYCHA's problems, It is the lack of effective governance, ethics and accountability that prevents NYCHA from achieving comprehensive, sustainable improvements within its current financial restraints."

Schwartz did note some significant achievements at NYCHA, like getting rid of lead paint, reducing mold and improving heating services.

NYCHA leadership released a statement in response, thanking Schwartz and his team for "years of effective guidance and partnership."

"Over the last five years, NYCHA has made transformative progress in the realms of accountability, governance, and compliance, as well as tangible improvements inside the homes and buildings of NYCHA residents through progress made in the pillar areas of the 2019 HUD Agreement," the statement read in part.

The report comes after the Justice Department arrested 70 current and former NYCHA employees last month on corruption charges.