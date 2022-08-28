Watch CBS News
16-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of NYCHA employee in the Bronx

NYPD: NYCHA employee shot & killed in Melrose, the Bronx
NEW YORK -- A teenager has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a NYCHA employee in the Bronx.

Police said Friday that a 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder and manslaughter for the shooting death of 49-year-old Queens resident Nelson Mattocks.

Mattocks was shot in the face behind the Saint Mary's Park NYCHA development, where he worked, on Aug. 19. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It's unclear if Mattocks was the intended target. Further details on the shooting have not been released.

The teenager is also charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

