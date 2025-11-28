Some residents complain of unreliable heat at NYCHA's Eastchester Gardens in the Bronx

As temperatures dipped to around freezing across the city on Friday, residents at NYCHA's Eastchester Gardens in the Bronx say they've been shivering on and off all week.

What makes this circumstance unique to other heating issues is that some tenants told CBS News New York that their units are too hot while others are not getting enough heat.

Tenants report a lack of consistent, reliable heat that they say began when Wavecrest Management took over the property in March as part of a $391 million NYCHA project to renovate residential buildings in the Bronx.

Anderson Charles said his family has lived at the Eastchester Gardens complex for more than 70 years.

"All these years before they took over ... we had no problems as far as heat and hot water," he said. "And the consideration that they're showing you is that they don't care."

Alex Diaz lives with his elderly parents at the building and recently had a kidney transplant. He shared a video where a clicking noise can be heard that he says is the heating system attempting to turn on — to no avail.

"It comes on for maybe like 20 minutes to a half an hour tops, and then the whole house is cold again," Diaz said.

CBS News New York reached out to NYCHA and the agency referred us to Wavecrest. The management company confirmed that the boiler and heat were working in the building and said it assisted specific apartments reporting issues.

In a statement, the company said: