NYCFC keeps momentum going, takes down surging FC Cincinnati

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS/AP

Julián Fernández scored early and Matt Freese made it stand up as New York City FC ended FC Cincinnati's five-match win streak with a 1-0 victory at Citi Field on Sunday.

Cincinnati (7-3-1) also had a road win streak end at three as well as a six-match unbeaten run.

New York City (5-4-2) jumped in front in the 9th minute on an unassisted goal by Fernández -- the first this season for the 21-year-old forward. Fernández scored two goals in each of the two previous seasons -- making 30 appearances.

NYCFC missed a chance to take a two-goal lead in the 14th minute when Alonso Martínez had a penalty kick hit the right post. The PK was awarded after he was fouled by Cincinnati defender Matt Miazga.

Freese notched three of his four saves in the second half to complete his fourth clean sheet in 11 starts this season.

Roman Celentano saved four shots -- all in the first half -- for Cincinnati.

NYCFC has won three of four, improving to 4-1-0 at home.

Cincinnati was shut out for the first time since a 2-0 road loss to Charlotte FC on March 15.

It was the first meeting since NYCFC eliminated Cincinnati from the playoffs last season in the best-of-three first round -- winning a 6-5 shootout in the rubber match.

Cincinnati will host Austin FC on Saturday. NYCFC will host CF Montreal on Saturday.

