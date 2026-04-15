50 years ago, NYC passed a landmark window guard law. Today, some landlords aren't stepping up, residents say.

This month marks 50 years since New York City passed a landmark law requiring window guards to keep kids from falling out of buildings.

Five decades later, New Yorkers say some landlords still aren't getting the message.

"Incredibly impactful intervention"

In 1976, New York became the first city in the United States to require window guards in apartments with kids under age 10.

Hundreds of kids fell from windows every year before the law passed, and the city says 24 died in 1976 alone.

Window falls dropped by 50% across the city within three years of the law passing.

"We only had four window falls in the past year," New York City Deputy Mayor of Housing and Planning Leila Bozorg said. "None were fatal, so it's been an incredibly impactful intervention to save lives."

Public records show from July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018, the city issued about 11,000 window guard violations, then 12,000 from July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019.

From July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025, there were about 7,000 violations.

"Part of why we've seen violations gone down is because landlords are being more responsive," Bozorg said.

But the city issued 4,000 violations – more than half the total of last year – through the first three months of 2026.

Addressing violations

City Hall says it's better for everyone if landlords install window guards before the city has to step in. Health Commissioner Dr. Alister Martin encourages residents to call 311 if their landlord isn't stepping up.

"It's about taking care of our youngest New Yorkers and making sure that they don't have these really tragic situations," he said.

The city said it issued violations about a month ago at 1831 Adam Clayton Powell Blvd., but the landlord still didn't fix the problems, so the city sent out its own emergency repair team.

"They're not new or they don't come to check or re-fix to make sure that it's strong and secure," resident Marie Kay said.

City records list the property manager there as Nieuw Amsterdam Property Management. CBS News New York reached out to them and has not heard back.